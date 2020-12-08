Heat Interface Unit Market is expected to grow from US$ 395.50 Mn in 2019 to US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Heat Interface Unit Market is the expedient of connecting the consumer’s heating and sultry dihydrogen monoxide systems to a heat network. HIU is typically installed in sizably voluminous dormitory complexes with multiple dwellings. A typical Heat Interface Unit Market may consist of components including isolation and control valves, heat exchangers, pumps and metering contrivances. Heat Interface Unit Market transfers heat into individual heating systems from the central heating network and ascertains it is instantly available.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Rising adoption of smart homes in developing nations, increasing supportive regulatory, and legislative framework is the key factors driving the growth of heat interface unit Heat Interface Unit Market globally. However, high investment costs associated with the deployment of district heating solutions, and additional expenses incurred in retrofitting the existing systems with heat interface units are restraining the heat interface unit Heat Interface Unit Market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• From the components segment heat exchanger to hold the largest share of heat interface unit market by 2026. Generally Indirect Heat Interface Unit Market consists of two-plate heat exchangers, these heat exchangers separate primary and secondary heating circuits to provide pressure break and better efficiency. Therefore driving the growth of indirect Heat Interface Unit Market in residential, commercial, and industrial applications

• Among application segment, the residential application is expected to hold the largest market share of heat interface unit market during the forecast period owing to increase on the adoption rate of heat interface units in multi-housing buildings and single-family houses

• Indirect Heat Interface Unit Market accounted for the major share of heat interface unit market in 2016, and would continue to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its advantages over direct Heat Interface Unit Market such as clarity of primary and secondary circuits, isolation between primary and secondary circuit, resulting in very few chances of pipe burst and water damage.

• Europe held the largest share of heat interface unit market in 2016, owing to a high demand of HIUs in the European region and increased spending by government on HIUs

• North America to hold the largest share of the overall heat interface unit market during the forecast period. Increasing use of energy-efficient products, initiatives to develop an energy-efficient neighborhood by engaging district heating strategies, and government initiatives are expected to contribute to the growth of this market

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Heat Interface Unit Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Heat Interface Unit Market on the basis of the component, product type, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Heat Interface Unit Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Heat Interface Unit Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Key Players in the Heat Interface Unit Market Are:

• Danfoss

• Kingspan

• Alfa Laval

• Docherty

• Honeywell

• Armstrong

• Dutypoint

• Bosch

• Caleffi

• Giacomini

• Rhico

• Elson

• Intatec

• Thermal Integration

• Reliance Worldwide Corporation(UK)

• Johnson & Starley

• Stokvis Boilers

• Evinox Energy

Key Target Audience:

• Heat interface design developers

• District heating solution providers

• Heat interface unit manufacturers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Heat Interface Unit Market:

Research report categorizes the Heat Interface Unit Market based on component, product type, application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Heat Interface Unit Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Heat Interface Unit Market, by Component:

• Heat Exchangers

• Sensors

• Controllers

• Pumps

• Valves

Heat Interface Unit Market, By Product Type:

• Direct HIUs

• Indirect HIUs

Heat Interface Unit Market, By Application:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

Heat Interface Unit Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Heat Interface Unit Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Heat Interface Unit Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Heat Interface Unit Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Heat Interface Unit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Heat Interface Unit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Heat Interface Unit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Heat Interface Unit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Heat Interface Unit by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Heat Interface Unit Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Heat Interface Unit Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Heat Interface Unit Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

