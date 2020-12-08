Global 3D printing market was valued US$ 8.62 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX %.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

3D printing market is segmented into by technology, application, solution, end user, and region. Base on end user, 3D printing market is classified into aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, defence, education, energy, jewellery, electronics, and food .Defence application is leading the market due to 3D printers are used for modelling military equipment’s such as weapons, accessories and others.

Major drivers of 3D printing market are it takes less time to produce object and also reduce the cost, this impact on commercial adoption of 3D printers.3D printers are very efficient to end users for product customization. Researchers have been improving around with 4D printing which allows to designers add shape memory to designs, this provides opportunities to rise market of 3D printing market at same time data insecurity and high cost will be restrains to the market growth.

In terms of region, North America hold the major market for 3D printing market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America. North America have a rise investments in developments of new technologies and applications and also investments in healthcare, electronics, defence &aerospace, and other applications will be boom the market.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in enterprise performance management market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Concept – Laser GmbH, Sisma SpA, ExOne Co., Arcam AB.,SLM Solutions Group AG., Materialise NV (ADR).,Proto Labs Inc., Citim GmbH., Digital Mechanics Sweden AB, Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, EOS GmbH, Materialise NV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Arcam AB, Concept Laser GmbH, The ExOne Company, Voxeljet AG ,Proto Labs, Inc., Optomec Inc., ARC Group Worldwide, GROUPE GORGE, EnvisionTEC GmbH , Mcor Technologies Ltd., Beijing Tiertime Technology Co. Ltd., Renishaw plc, XYZprinting, Ultimaker BV , Koninklijke DSM N.V. , Hoganas AB, taulman3D, LLC, Nano Dimension, Carbon Inc., Markforged, and Cookson Precious Metals Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global 3D Printing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global 3D Printing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global 3D Printing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 3D Printing Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Report Global 3D Printing Market:

Global 3D Printing Market, By Technology

• Selective laser sintering

• Stereolithography

• Electron beam melting

• Laminated object manufacturing

• Fused deposition modeling

• Others

Global 3D Printing Market, By Application

• Prototyping

• Tooling

• Functional Manufacturing

Global 3D Printing Market, By End User

• Defense

• Aerospace

• Industrial

• Education

• Consumer products

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Energy

• Others

Global 3D Printing Market, By Offering

• Printer

• Material

• Software

• Services

Global 3D Printing Market, By Process

• Vat polymerization

• Sheet lamination

• Powder bed fusion

Global 3D Printing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East& Africa

• Latin America

Key players, Global 3D Printing Market

Major Table 3D Printing Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global 3D Printing Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market Volume (Units)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

4.9. Key Trends in Global 3D Printing Market

