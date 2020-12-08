Global Accelerometer Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.00 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Accelerometer Market Drivers and Restrains:

Accelerometers are electromechanical devices and are used to measure static, constant or dynamic acceleration. Additionally, the measurement of static acceleration along with programmable code has various applications in engineering and computational world such as laptops, smartphones, and systems.

Accelerometers application are very useful in the automotive industry, where improved performance, reduce costs, and enhancing the reliability of automotive systems are the important features for growing market. This device offers an industry-standard method of detecting car crashes and release airbags at the right time. They are used to detect rapid negative acceleration of the vehicle to determine when the collision had occurred. Integration of Micro electromechanical system (MEMS) accelerometers into airbag control modules has eliminated the use of costly switches, thus fueling the demand for accelerometers in market. MEMS accelerometers are used in applications ranging from mobile devices to cars. They are widely employed in the consumer electronics devices market.

Recently US government has automotive safety standards system, which is made mandatory for all passenger vehicle to be equipped with vehicle stability control system. Vehicle manufactured for sale in the United States need to contain the stability control system compulsorily. Accuracy and reliability of accelerometer is a crucial component for any stability control system. The automobile industry in the US is highly urbanized and hence is significantly increasing the growth of accelerometer market in the country.

Manufacturers in the accelerometer are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Accelerometer Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on type, the MEMS accelerometer segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Accelerometers are being integrated into a number of personal electronic devices such as smartphones, wearable devices, gaming consoles, and media players. Accelerometers are used in laptops so that if the laptop accidently falls, the accelerometer can sense its fall and turn off the internal system in order to protect it from disastrous damage. Rise in the demand for wearable electronics, high use of Internet of Things (IoT), and increase in the demand for unmanned vehicles create new opportunities for the accelerometer market at global level.

Global Accelerometer Market Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are held largest market share of the global market in 2018, owing to presence of better health care facilities and industries in these regions. On the other hand, developing countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, which are undergoing modernization and accepting industrial automation to upgrade medical facilities, consumer electronics components, and industrial processes, are witnessing increase in the demand for accelerometers. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to significant growth in between 2018 to 2026.

A report covers the recent development in market for accelerometer market like, April 2019 – iXblue’s iXal A5 was launched as a first navigation-grade accelerometer dedicated to high-performance applications. The iXal A5 can be used in various high-performance civil and defense applications, including land, air, surface, and underwater navigation, guidance, bridge monitoring, and stability, as well as offshore drilling platform monitoring.

April 2019 – STMicroelectronics introduced STM32GO for smarter industrial applications. STM32 has a microcontroller, an accelerometer, a MEMS microphone in the industrial IoT development kit. This development kit is useful for proactive maintenance for manufacturing equipment as it detects slight changes at early stages of failure – before serious damage or expense.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global accelerometer market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global accelerometer market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the global accelerometer market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by accelerometer type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global accelerometer market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Accelerometer Market:

Global Accelerometer Market, by Type:

• MEMS Accelerometer

• Piezoelectric Accelerometer

• Piezoresistive Accelerometer

Global Accelerometer Market, by Application:

• Navigation

• Transport

Global Accelerometer Market, by End Users:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

Global Accelerometer Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Accelerometer Market, Major Players:

• Aeron

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Ixblue

• L3 Communications

• Lord Microstain

• MEMSIC

• SBG Systems

• Systron Donner Inc.

• Trimble Navigation

• Vectornav Technologies.

• Bosch Sensortec GnbH

• STMicroelectronics NV

• Thales SA

• Analog Devices Inc.

• Northrop Grumman LITEF GmnH

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Dytran Instruments Incorporated

• TE Connectivity

• Kionix, Inc.

• Silicon Design

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• CTS Corporation

• NXP Semiconductor

• Meggitt PLC

• Safran SA

• Innalabs

• MTS System Corporation

