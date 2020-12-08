Aquaponics Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Aquaponics industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Aquaponics Market.

This report studies the Aquaponics market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Aquaponics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Nelson and Pade

Aquaponic Source

Backyard Aquaponics

Aquaponics USA

PentairAES

Gothic Arch Greenhouses

Stuppy

ECF Farm Systems

Urban Farmers

PFAS

EcoGro

Aquaponic Lynx

Aquaponics Place

Endless Food Systems

Aonefarm

Japan Aquaponics

Evo Farm

Aquaponics refers to any system that combines conventional aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as snails, fish, crayfish or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. In normal aquaculture, excretions from the animals being raised can accumulate in the water, increasing toxicity. In an aquaponics system, water from an aquaculture system is fed to a hydroponic system where the by-products are broken down by Nitrifying bacteria into nitrates and nitrites, which are utilized by the plants as nutrients, and the water is then recirculate back to the aquaculture system. Aquaponics Market has been considered as a sustainable form to develop agriculture for a very long time in history, dating back to the Aztecs. While Aquaculture and Hydroponics are two different concepts, Aquaponics is a combined method of Food Sales in which both the former concepts are used to create a symbiotic ecosystem. This system was harnessed with an aim to grow plants and fish with help of nitrification using bacteria to provide the necessary nutrients. It works in a way where plants in hydroponic growth beds feed on the nutrient rich waste water from fish. Filtering beds remove fish affluent, algae, leftover fish feed and help recycle fresh water in to the fish tanks. Plants convert the carbon dioxide into oxygen, hence acting as natural water aeration systems. This form is currently making a huge comeback with many farmers, households and communities trying to implement it in their backyards or in their farms. Modern aquaponics is technologically advanced and is an efficient and effective way of producing natural food. Fishes are reared in large tanks, and the plants are nurtured hydroponically. They are implanted in beds with a little gravel or clay, and their roots hang down into the water. The water is cycled through the system so that it collects the residual waste from the fish; then it is pumped to the plant beds, where it is cleaned naturally by the plants and can then be returned to the fish tanks. Investments in commercial large scale aquaponics projects are increasing widely due to a booming organic food market and growing urban farming. Aquaponics market is relatively fragmented with the presence of few players at country level and lack of regional and global companies. In regional segments, North America and Europe possess significant potential whereas Asia-Pacific and other developing markets possess growth opportunities for Aquaponics over the forecast period. The technological advancement, growing investment by key stakeholders, and increasing demand for organic products in Europe and North American Region are promoting the growth of Aquaponics Market. Aquaponics market can be segmented by type MFG, NFT, DWC, etc. and the revenue proportion of DWC in 2016 is about 47%. MFC is the simplest form of aquaponics, NFT is not common in aquaponics industry and the price of DWC is the highest. The growth of aquaponics market is mainly due to technological advancement. The key driver of aquaponics market is that it helps in enhancing the ultimate productivity with minimum inputs than traditional agriculture and aquaculture practices. Aquaponics is an advantageous technology as it helps in improving ultimate productivity in cost effective manner. The main players include Nelson and Pade, Backyard Aquaponics, Aquaponics USA, PentairAES, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Stuppy, Aquaponic Source, Urban Farmers AG, PFAS, EcoGro, Aquaponic Lynx, Aquaponics Place, Endless Food Systems, Aonefarm, ECF Farm Systems, Japan Aquaponics, Evo Farm, Water Farmers and etc. The industry is not so mature recently. The global Aquaponics market is valued at 19 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 41 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Aquaponics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Aquaponics Breakdown Data by Type:

Media Filled Growbeds (MFG)

Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

Deep Water Culture (DWC)

Others Aquaponics Breakdown Data by Application:

Academic

Commercial

Family