This report studies the Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst market competition by top manufacturers:

Johnson Matthey

Evonik

Basf

Clariant

Vineeth Chemicals

Shanghai Petrochemical Catalyst

KaiDa Technology

Suzhou Jinxingda

Platinum on carbon, often referred to as Pt/C, is a form of platinum used as a catalyst. The metal is supported on activated carbon in order to maximize its surface area and activity. Palladium on carbon, often referred to as Pd/C, is a form of palladium used as a catalyst. The metal is supported on activated carbon in order to maximize its surface area and activity. Platinum and palladium carbon catalyst are important catalyst used in petrochemical industry. Major raw materials of those catalysts are platinum and palladium. Globally, platinum and palladium are mainly distributed in South Africa and Russia. Also it seems that raw material price have a great influence on platinum and palladium carbon catalyst price. Manufacture process of platinum and palladium carbon catalyst is mature and there are many suppliers all over the world. Johnson Matthey, Evonik, Basf, Clariant, Vineeth Chemicals, Shanghai Petrochemical Catalyst, KaiDa Technology, Suzhou Jinxingda and Chenzhou GaoXin Platinum Industry are global major suppliers. Among them, Johnson Matthey is global leader in this industry, with a production of 18.6 MT in 2016. Global major production regions are distributed in Europe, USA, India and China. In 2016, Europe produced 43.6 MT, with a production share of 37.52%. USA platinum and palladium carbon catalyst production also increased from 20 MT in 2012 to 23.2 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 3.78%. During past five years, global platinum and palladium carbon catalyst demand increased from 94.4 MT in 2012 to 116.2 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 5.33%. Platinum and palladium carbon catalyst is mainly used in petrochemical. Global petrochemical consumed platinum and palladium carbon catalyst increased from 46.3 MT in 2012 to 55.1 MT in 2016. In the future, we predict that global consumption will continue to increase. By 2023, global consumption will be 162.8 MT. The global Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst market is valued at 436.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 568.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst Breakdown Data by Type:

Platinum Carbon Catalyst

Palladium Carbon Catalyst 

Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst Breakdown Data by Application:

Petrochemical

Pharma