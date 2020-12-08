Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) Market. At first, the report provides current Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) business situation along with a valid assessment of the Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) business. Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) report is partitioned based on driving Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) players, application and regions. The progressing Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) offer the highest operating temperature range, the most comprehensive chemical compatibility and the lowest off-gassing and extractable levels of any rubber material. They are capable of service temperatures up to 327°C, and are resistant to more than 1,800 chemical substances. It is widely used in petroleum & chemical industry, aerospace industry, Chemical & Materials industry, etc. This report studies the FFKM polymer market.
The industry is very concentrated, with the top five companies accounting for more than 95% of the world’s production share. DuPont pioneers the production of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) in 1975. In 2018, DuPont dominated the market with around 50% global sales market share, followed by 3M and Solvay.Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) materials provide the best possible resistance to very high temperatures and extreme chemical environments, whilst maintaining their elastomeric sealing capabilities. Furthermore it does not compromise on key mechanical properties, such as compression set resistance, volume swell resistance and tensile properties. Compared with other fluororubber, it has unique characteristic. As to the FFKM downstream application, aerospace industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 33.34% of the consumption in 2018. Scope of the Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) Market Report :
The global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) market is valued at 377.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 446.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
