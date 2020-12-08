Diffraction Gratings Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Diffraction Gratings industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Diffraction Gratings report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Diffraction Gratings market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

This report studies the Diffraction Gratings market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Diffraction Gratings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

HORIBA

Newport

Edmund Optics

Shimadzu

Kaiser Optical Systems

Lightsmyth (Finisar)

Plymouth Grating Lab

Zeiss

Optometrics (Dynasil)

Headwall Photonics

Spectrogon AB

Jenoptik

Spectrum Scientific

Photop Technologies

Wasatch Photonics

GratingWorks

A diffraction grating is an optical element that diffracts energy into its constituent wavelengths. The groove density, depth and profile of a diffraction grating dictate the spectral range, efficiency, resolution and performance of the diffraction grating. The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as spectroscopic, telecommunications and laser applications, as well as for research and education. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas' prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. A diffraction grating is an optical component with a periodic structure, which splits and diffracts light into several beams travelling in different directions in order of wavelength. Diffractive optics helps bring high-performance spectral analysis–using hyperspectral or Raman–into the field for science and remote sensing, onto the production line for advanced machine vision, and into the laboratory. The key players are HORIBA, Newport , Edmund Optics, Shimadzu , Kaiser Optical Systems, Lightsmyth (Finisar), Plymouth Grating Lab, Zeiss, Optometrics (Dynasil), Headwall Photonics, Spectrogon AB, Jenoptik, Spectrum Scientific, Photop Technologies, Wasatch Photonics, GratingWorks, Shenyang Yibeite Optics. Among them, HORIBA, Newport and Edmund Optics are the leaders with total revenue share 41% in 2016. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product's types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions' unfair methods of competition. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field. The global Diffraction Gratings market is valued at 199.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 294 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Diffraction Gratings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Diffraction Gratings Breakdown Data by Type:

Ruled Gratings

Holographic Gratings Diffraction Gratings Breakdown Data by Application:

Monochromator and Spectrometer

Laser

Optical Telecom

Astronomy