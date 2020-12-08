Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

This report studies the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

YHI

Yueling Wheels

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Zhejiang Jinfei

Wanfeng Auto

Lizhong

CITIC Dicastal

Borbet

Ronal Wheels

Alcoa

Superior Industries

Iochpe-Maxion

Uniwheel

Enkei Wheels

Accuride

Topy Short Description about Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market: Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle. The classification of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel includes Casting, Forging and Other. The proportion of Casting in 2017 is about 80.15%. Cast wheels are cheaper than forged wheels, which are lighter and stronger. Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel are widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The more than half of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the sales proportion in 2017 is about 94% China and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 28.66% and 24.65% in 2017. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region. In the future, the automotive aluminum alloy wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase. Scope of the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Report : The global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market is valued at 13310 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 15750 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Breakdown Data by Type:

Casting

Forging

Other Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Vehicle