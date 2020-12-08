Agar Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Agar market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

This report studies the Agar market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Agar market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Green Fresh

Kingyen

Shantou Chenghai District Agar Glue Factory

Huey shyang

Fuli Agar Factory

Mingfu Fujian Agar Co.

Marine Hydrocolloids

ROKO

Agarmex

Hispanagar

Sobigel

B&V Agar

Iberagar

Global BioIngredients

Fujian Global Ocean Biotechnology

Taike Biotechnology

Agar Brasileiro

Fujian Wuyi Feiyan Agar Short Description about Agar Market: Agar or agar-agar is a jelly-like substance, obtained from algae. Agar is derived from the polysaccharide agarose, which forms the supporting structure in the cell walls of certain species of algae, and which is released on boiling. These algae are known as agarophytes and belong to the Rhodophyta (red algae) phylum. Agar is actually the resulting mixture of two components: the linear polysaccharide agarose and a heterogeneous mixture of smaller molecules called agaropectin. The technical barriers of Agar are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Agar market are Green Fresh , Kingyen, Shantou Chenghai District Agar Glue Factory, Huey shying, Fuli Agar Factory, Mingfu Fujian Agar Co., Marine Hydrocolloids, ROKO, Agarmex, etc. And the enterprises are concentrated in China. China is the largest producer, occupied about 62% production. According to customer types, Agar is widely used in Food Industry, Pharmaceutic, Cosmetics, Daily Chemical and Scientific Research. In 2016, Agar for Food Industry occupied more than 57% of total amount. With the improvement of living standards and global higher scientific research investment from government, enterprises, research institutions, schools, etc. the demand for Agar is expected to increase during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Agar industry will usher in a stable growth space. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Agar. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline. Scope of the Agar Market Report : The global Agar market is valued at 302.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 399.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Agar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Agar Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Agar market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Agar Breakdown Data by Type:

Wild Harvest Gelidium Agar

Aquafarm Gelidium Agar

Other Aquafarm Agar Agar Breakdown Data by Application:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutic

Cosmetics

Daily Chemical