This report studies the PET/MRI System market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global PET/MRI System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Siemens

Philips

GE Healthcare Short Description about PET/MRI System Market: PET-MRI is a hybrid imaging technology that incorporates magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) soft tissue morphological imaging and positron emission tomography (PET) functional imaging. The market offers three different PET-MRI systems, developed by three manufacturers (GE, Philips and Siemens). The GE system is "Trimodality PET-CT + MR". The Philips system – "Ingenuity TF" – has PET and MR gantries arranged in the direction of the main scanner axis with a patient handling system mounted between the gantries. Siemens has developed a fully integrated PET-MRI system – Biograph mMR – with simultaneous acquisition with a single gantry. The classification of PET/MRI System includes Fully Integrated, Separate Devices, and the revenue proportion of Fully Integrated in 2016 is about 78.6%. Positron Emission Tomography combined with Magnetic Resonance Imaging (PET-MRI) is an emerging technology recently proposed to be used in oncology, neurology and cardiology for diagnostic purposes. The most proportion of PET/MRI System is used in Oncology and the proportion in 2016 is about 88%. Europe is the largest supplier of PET/MRI System, with a revenue market share nearly 87.7% in 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 43%. Market competition is not intense. Siemens, Philips, GE Healthcare are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Scope of the PET/MRI System Market Report : The global PET/MRI System market is valued at 93 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 166.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the PET/MRI System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global PET/MRI System market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. PET/MRI System Breakdown Data by Type:

Fully Integrated

Separate Devices

PET/MRI System Breakdown Data by Application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology