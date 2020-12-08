Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market report.

This report studies the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market competition by top manufacturers:

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Diodes Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

Monolithic power systems

MEAN WELL

Infineon

ON Semiconductor

Richtek

ISSI

Fitipower

XP Power

Due to increasing energy regulations, most people are familiar by now with the long life spans and energy savings associated with LEDs, or light-emitting diodes. And these innovative light sources require specialized devices called LED drivers to operate. LED drivers (also known as LED power supplies) are similar to ballasts for fluorescent lamps or transformers for lowvoltage bulbs: they provide LEDs with the electricity they require to function and perform at their best. LED drivers convert higher voltage, alternating current to low voltage, direct current. They also keep the voltage and current flowing through an LED circuit at its rated level. This report studies the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market. Asia-Pacific has the largest global sales in Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers in 2017. In the industry, Texas Instruments profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Linear Technology and Diodes Incorporated ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 24.31%, 11.24% and 8.90% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. The global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market is valued at 644.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1125.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Breakdown Data by Type:

Buck

Boost

Multi-channel

Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Breakdown Data by Application:

LED Lighting

Consumer Electronics