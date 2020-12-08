Green Tire Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Green Tire Market provides detailed analysis of Green Tire Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.
Global Green Tire market competition by top manufacturers
Green tire means the tires used a whole new breed of environmentally friendly rubber. .Green tire technology focuses on the fuel efficiency bit. These eco-friendly tires also employ a special type of tightly bonded rubber in the tread blocks to retain more energy while driving – this means a lower rolling resistance and therefore less engine power sapped in rotating the tire.
The classification of Green Tire includes All-Steel Tire and Semi-Steel Tire, and the revenue proportion of Semi-Steel Tire, in 2016 is about 68.34%. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%. Market competition is not intense. Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The global Green Tire market is valued at 86940 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 178490 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Green Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Green Tire Breakdown Data by Type:
Green Tire Breakdown Data by Application:
