This report studies the Stretch Ceilings market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Stretch Ceilings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Normalu

Serge Ferrari

Pongs

Mehler

VERSEIDAG

Hiraoka

CLIPSO

ACS Production

Saros

Newmat

Heytex

Vecta Design Short Description about Stretch Ceilings Market: Stretch ceiling is a suspended ceiling system consisting of two basic components – a perimeter track and lightweight fabric membrane which stretches and clips into the track. Stretch ceilings allow the in of all types of light fixtures, grilles and fixing points by the use of a proprietary background support. The global average price of stretch ceilings is in the decreasing trend, from 7.37 USD/Sqm in 2012 to 6.51 USD/Sqm in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of stretch ceilings includes PVC ceilings, PVDF ceilings and other types, and the proportion of PVC ceilings in 2016 is about 82%. Stretch ceilings are widely used in indoor and outdoor. The most proportion of stretch ceilings is indoor, and the consumption proportion is about 54%. Europe region is the largest supplier of stretch ceilings, with a production market share nearly 37% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of stretch ceilings, enjoying production market share nearly 30% in 2016. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2016. Following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%. Market competition is intense. Normalu, Serge Ferrari, Pongs, Mehler, VERSEIDAG, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Scope of the Stretch Ceilings Market Report : The global Stretch Ceilings market is valued at 557.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1073.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Stretch Ceilings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Stretch Ceilings Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Stretch Ceilings market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Stretch Ceilings Breakdown Data by Type:

