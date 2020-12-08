Skateboard Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Skateboard market. Skateboard industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Skateboard industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Skateboard Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

This report studies the Skateboard market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

A skateboard is a type of sports equipment or toy used primarily for the activity of skateboarding. It usually consists of a specially designed maplewood board combined with a polyurethane coating used for making smoother slides and stronger durability. Most skateboards are made with 7 plies of this wood. The global average price of Skateboard is in the fluctuation trend, from 37 USD/Unit in 2012 to 33 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global skateboard industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years. The classification of Skateboard includes Park Boards, Cruiser Boards, Longboard and Other, and the proportion of Park Boards in 2016 is about 52%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Skateboard is widely used by Teenagers, Adults and Kids. The most proportion of Skateboard is Teenagers. North America is the largest supplier of Skateboard, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Skateboard, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2016. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%. Market competition is not intense. Element Skateboards, Boiling Point, Plan B, Krown Skateboards, SK8 Factory, Skate One, Absolute Board and Alien Workshop, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry. The global Skateboard market is valued at 154.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 177.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Skateboard in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

