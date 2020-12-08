Sandalwood Oil Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Sandalwood Oil Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Sandalwood Oil market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE
This report studies the Sandalwood Oil market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15062006
Global Sandalwood Oil market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Sandalwood Oil Market:
Sandalwood, of the genus Santalum, is a genus of woody flowering trees and plants. Most species are semi-parasitic and several produce a highly aromatic wood. The most common species are Indian sandalwood (Santalum album) and Australian sandalwood (Santalum spicatum), although other species are used for their scent as well.
The global sandalwood oil concentration rate is relatively low; the manufacturers are mainly distributed in eastern Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, like Australia, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, China and Hawaii etc. Australia and India are dominating the global sandalwood oil market. In Australia, is the largest producer of sandalwood oil, the market is dominated by few players like Quintis (former TFS ), Santanol and Essentially Australia. Quintis now is the largest producer of sandalwood oil in the world, cultivates and manages huge santalum album trees in Australia, supplies sandalwood oil for the perfume and pharmaceutical use. Quintis’s customer include Galderma, Lush Cosmetics, Young Living, Santalis Pharmaceuticals and Estee Lauder etc. India is the second producer of sandalwood oil, the market concentration rate is low, most of the players are small, and the top players include Karnataka Soaps & Detergents (KS&DL), RK-Essential Oils, Meena Perfumery, Katyani Exports and Naresh International etc. In China, there are only several producer located in Jiangxi and Guangdong province, like Sandalwood Forest (cultivate Indian sandalwood in Guangdong), Jinagxi Xuesong and Jiangxi Jishui etc. low-yielding and low quality. In terms of consumption of sandalwood oil, North America, Europe and India are dominating the consumption market, the sandalwood oils are mainly used in personal care products, cosmetics, perfumes, aromatherapy, Pharmaceuticals and other applications like mosquito coils and incense etc. This industry is easily affected by the development of the sandalwood. The natural sandalwood trees are decreasing due to illegal felling and procurement of the wood. It will have to rely on the artificial cultivation in the future. And it is possible that the sandalwood oil price will keep a weak down trend in the future, thanks to the strong demand and the success of the artificial cultivation. So it’s important to put an eye to the development of natural and artificial cultivation sandalwood, especially large production country, like Australia, India and , Indonesia and the Pacific Islands. Scope of the Sandalwood Oil Market Report :
The global Sandalwood Oil market is valued at 97.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 196.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Sandalwood Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Get a Sample Copy of the Sandalwood Oil Market Report 2020
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Sandalwood Oil market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Sandalwood Oil Breakdown Data by Type:
Sandalwood Oil Breakdown Data by Application:
This Sandalwood Oil Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Sandalwood Oil?
- What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Sandalwood Oil Market?
- What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Sandalwood Oil Market?
- What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Sandalwood Oil Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Sandalwood Oil Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Sandalwood Oil Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Sandalwood Oil Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Sandalwood Oil Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Sandalwood Oil Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Sandalwood Oil Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Sandalwood Oil Industry?
Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/15062006
Sandalwood Oil market along with Report Research Design:
Sandalwood Oil Market Historic Data (2015-2019):
- Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Status and Outlook.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
Sandalwood Oil Market Influencing Factors:
- Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.
- Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.
Sandalwood Oil Market Forecast (2020-2026):
- Market Size Forecast: Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.
- Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price.
Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/15062006
About Us:
360 Research Reports is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At 360 Research Reports, our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.
Contact Us:
Name: Mr. Ajay More
Email: [email protected]
Organization: 360 Research Reports
Phone: +44 20 3239 8187/ +14242530807
For More Related Reports Click Here :