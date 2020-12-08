Sandalwood Oil Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Sandalwood Oil Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Sandalwood Oil market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

This report studies the Sandalwood Oil market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Sandalwood Oil market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer

Sandalwood, of the genus Santalum, is a genus of woody flowering trees and plants. Most species are semi-parasitic and several produce a highly aromatic wood. The most common species are Indian sandalwood (Santalum album) and Australian sandalwood (Santalum spicatum), although other species are used for their scent as well. The global sandalwood oil concentration rate is relatively low; the manufacturers are mainly distributed in eastern Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, like Australia, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, China and Hawaii etc. Australia and India are dominating the global sandalwood oil market. In Australia, is the largest producer of sandalwood oil, the market is dominated by few players like Quintis (former TFS ), Santanol and Essentially Australia. Quintis now is the largest producer of sandalwood oil in the world, cultivates and manages huge santalum album trees in Australia, supplies sandalwood oil for the perfume and pharmaceutical use. Quintis's customer include Galderma, Lush Cosmetics, Young Living, Santalis Pharmaceuticals and Estee Lauder etc. India is the second producer of sandalwood oil, the market concentration rate is low, most of the players are small, and the top players include Karnataka Soaps & Detergents (KS&DL), RK-Essential Oils, Meena Perfumery, Katyani Exports and Naresh International etc. In China, there are only several producer located in Jiangxi and Guangdong province, like Sandalwood Forest (cultivate Indian sandalwood in Guangdong), Jinagxi Xuesong and Jiangxi Jishui etc. low-yielding and low quality. In terms of consumption of sandalwood oil, North America, Europe and India are dominating the consumption market, the sandalwood oils are mainly used in personal care products, cosmetics, perfumes, aromatherapy, Pharmaceuticals and other applications like mosquito coils and incense etc. This industry is easily affected by the development of the sandalwood. The natural sandalwood trees are decreasing due to illegal felling and procurement of the wood. It will have to rely on the artificial cultivation in the future. And it is possible that the sandalwood oil price will keep a weak down trend in the future, thanks to the strong demand and the success of the artificial cultivation. So it's important to put an eye to the development of natural and artificial cultivation sandalwood, especially large production country, like Australia, India and , Indonesia and the Pacific Islands. The global Sandalwood Oil market is valued at 97.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 196.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Sandalwood Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

