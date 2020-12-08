Methylene Blue Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Methylene Blue Market along with competitive landscape, Methylene Blue Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

This report studies the Methylene Blue market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Methylene blue was originally synthesized in 1876 as an aniline-based dye for the textile industry, but scientists such as Robert Koch and Paul Ehrlich were quick to realize its potential for use in microscopy stains. The observation of selective staining and inactivation of microbial species led to the testing of aniline-based dyes against tropical diseases. Methylene blue was the first such compound to be administered to humans, and was shown to be effective in the treatment of malaria. Methylene blue was also the first synthetic compound ever used as an antiseptic in clinical therapy, and the first antiseptic dye to be used therapeutically. In 2016, the global Methylene Blue consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 30.00% of global consumption of Methylene Blue. Methylene Blue downstream is wide and recently Methylene Blue has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Aquaculture, Pharmaceutical, Biological Staining and others. Globally, the Methylene Blue market is mainly driven by growing demand for Aquaculture and Pharmaceutical. Aquaculture and Pharmaceutical accounts for nearly 62.54% of total downstream consumption of Methylene Blue in global. Methylene Blue can be mainly divided into 98.5%-99%, >99% and other which 98.5%-99% captures about 84.56% of Methylene Blue market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Methylene Blue. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Methylene Blue consumption will show a trend of steady growth. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. The global Methylene Blue market is valued at 6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

