Global Centrifugal Compressors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Atlas Copco

Elliott

Ingersoll Rand

Siemens

GE Oil & Gas

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Gardner Denver

Kobelco

MHI

Hitachi

Hanwha Techwin

Kawasaki

IHI

Fusheng

A centrifugal compressor is a type of compressor that utilizes rotating vanes or impellers to compress a gas instead of a piston. This design is used in high-end air compressors as well as on refrigeration units and air conditioners. This type of compressor is able to be used in stages to create ultra-high compression of gasses or air. This type of compressor has fewer moving parts and operates more smoothly than a piston-type compressor. Global giant manufactures headquarters mainly distributed in Europe, Japan, China, and USA. The manufacturers in Europe and USA have long histories and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand have relative higher level of product's quality. As to Japan, Kobelco and Hitachi have become as global leaders. The production centers for leading players are moving to developing countries such as China for their low manufacture cost and developing consumer s. The global Centrifugal Compressors market is valued at 1725.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1750.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2021-2026.

Single Stage Centrifugal Compressors

Multi-stage Centrifugal Compressors Centrifugal Compressors Breakdown Data by Application:

Petrochemical Industry

Industrial Manufacturing

Transportation