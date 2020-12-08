Bicycle Lights Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Bicycle Lights market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

This report studies the Bicycle Lights market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Bicycle Lights market competition by top manufacturers

Bicycle Lights are useful when intending on cycling after dark. It's a legal requirement to have a white light at the front and a red and the rear, and it's dangerous to ride without them. Besides, bicycle light is also considered a sensible idea to use a beam in the day time too, to aid visibility. In the last several years, global market of Bicycle Lights developed rapidly as the legal require. In 2016, the global actual sales is about 15 million units. The global average price of Bicycle Lights is in the increasing trend, from 14.2 USD/unit in 2012 to 15.23 USD/unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years. Europe region is the largest consumption market of Bicycle Lights, with a sales market share nearly 36.34% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption market of Bicycle Lights, enjoying sales market share nearly 28.08% in 2016. Market concentration degree is not high. The top 5 players just account for nearly 30% market share. While there are thousands of players with a small shipment. The global Bicycle Lights market is valued at 295.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 523.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Bicycle Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Bicycle Lights Breakdown Data by Type:

Headlight

Taillight Bicycle Lights Breakdown Data by Application:

Mountain Bicycle

Road Bicycle