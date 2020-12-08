Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Sandvik

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals

Element Six

Jiangxi Yaosheng

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten

Plansee (GTP)

JXTC

Japan New Metals

AST

Kohsei

ALMT

Kennametal

H.C.Starck

TaeguTec

Wolfram JSC

Buffalo Tungsten

ERAMET

Lineage Alloys Short Description about Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market: Tungsten carbide is a made up of chemically bonded tungsten and carbide. Its superior hardness enables it to replace steel and other metal alloys in a variety of applications. Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2016. In the industry, Sandvik profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xiamen Tungsten and China Minmetals ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.45% and 8.82% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), including Grain Sizes 10 μm. And Grain Sizes 1-10 μm is the main type for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), and the Grain Sizes 1-10 μm reached a sales volume of approximately 17915 MT in 2016, with 45.40% of global sales volume. Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field. Scope of the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Report : The global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market is valued at 1688.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2168.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Breakdown Data by Type:

Grain Sizes <1 µm

Grain Sizes 1-10 µm

Grain Sizes >10 µm Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Breakdown Data by Application:

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches