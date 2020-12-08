Refractory Metals Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Refractory Metals Market provides detailed analysis of Refractory Metals Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

This report studies the Refractory Metals market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Refractory Metals market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

ATI Short Description about Refractory Metals Market: Refractory metals have one characteristic in common: an exceptionally high melting point. Tungsten, for example, melts at 3410oC (6170oF), which is more than double that of iron and ten times that of lead. As a , they are found in one section of the periodic table of elements. Although there are twelve refractory metals, only five are widely used: Tungsten, Molybdenum, Niobium, Tantalum and Rhenium. Refractory metals are unique. As a they provide a number of unique characteristics – such as resistance to high heat, corrosion and wear – making them useful in a multitude of applications. Refractory metals are extracted from ore concentrates, processed into chemicals and then into powders. The powders are consolidated into finished products or mill shapes and ingots for further processing. In the past few years, the consumption of refractory metals in Southeast Asia has a large fluctuation. Xiamen Tungsten, CMOC, Molymet, H.C. Starck, A.L.M.T., Global Tungsten & Powders and JDC are major players in the global market. Xiamen Tungsten is a global market leader. In 2017, Xiamen Tungste has a market share of 23.65%.With its rich local mineral resources, the world’s leading manufacturers are located in China and South America. Scope of the Refractory Metals Market Report : The global Refractory Metals market is valued at 1373.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1558.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Refractory Metals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Refractory Metals Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Refractory Metals market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Refractory Metals Breakdown Data by Type:

Molybdenum Metal

Tungsten Metal

Niobium Metal

Tantalum Metal

Rhenium Metal Refractory Metals Breakdown Data by Application:

Steel Industry

Electronics and Electrical Industry

Carbide Tools and Wear Parts

Aerospace