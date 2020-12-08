Magneto Optic Current Transformer Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Magneto Optic Current Transformer market, leading manufacturers of the Magneto Optic Current Transformer industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Magneto Optic Current Transformer market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Magneto Optic Current Transformer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

ABB

Profotech

The Trench

Arteche

NR Electric

The Magneto Optic Current Transformer (MOCT) measures the rotation angle caused by the magnetic field and converts it into a signal of few volts proportional to the electric currant. It consist of a sensor head located near the current carrying conductor, an electronic signal processing unit and fiber optical cables linking to these two parts. The sensor head consist of only optical component such as fiber optical cables, lenses, polarizers, glass prisms, mirrors etc. the signal is brought down by fiber optical cables to the signal processing unit and there is no need to use the metallic wires to transfer the signal. Currently, The global current transformer market is highly concentrated, the technical barriers and financial barriers of high-end Magneto Optic Current Transformer are relatively high. The companies in the world that produce Magneto Optic Current Transformer mainly concentrate in North America, China and Europe, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in Magneto Optic Current Transformer, ABB take the global market share of 16.85% in 2016, other key manufacturers include Profotech, The Trench , Arteche, NR Electric Co, T&D. The production of Magneto Optic Current Transformer increased from 45716 Units in 2012 to 78415 Units in 2017, with an average growth rate of 11.4%. In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China, North America and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. The growth of the Magneto Optic Current Transformer market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of new kinds of current transformer as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient. Although sales of Magneto Optic Current Transformer brought some opportunities, the study recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Magneto Optic Current Transformer field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share. Magneto Optic Current Transformer eliminates many of the drawbacks of the conventional current transformers. By applying Faraday's principle, Magneto Optic Current Transformer provides an easier and more accurate way of current measurements. This Magneto Optic Current Transformer is widely used in power systems and substations nowadays. Scope of the Magneto Optic Current Transformer Market Report : The global Magneto Optic Current Transformer market is valued at 186.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 313.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Magneto Optic Current Transformer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Fiber Type

Non Fiber Type Magneto Optic Current Transformer Breakdown Data by Application:

Transformer

Power Systems and Instrumentations

Modern Electronic Meters

Transmission Line- Bus

Breaker-Or Distribution Schemes