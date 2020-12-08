Chip Power Inductor Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Chip Power Inductor Market. At first, the report provides current Chip Power Inductor business situation along with a valid assessment of the Chip Power Inductor business. Chip Power Inductor report is partitioned based on driving Chip Power Inductor players, application and regions. The progressing Chip Power Inductor economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

This report studies the Chip Power Inductor market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Chip Power Inductor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

TDK

Murata

Taiyo Yuden

Sumida

Chilisin

Sunlord

Misumi

AVX

Sagami Elec

Microgate

Zhenhua Fu Electronics

A chip power inductor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores electrical energy in a magnetic field when electric current is flowing through it. It can use high or low frequency radio signals as well as frequencies that are self-resonant. They are often found in power lines, RF transceivers, computers, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, etc. In this report, we focus on the research of the chip power inductor manufacturers and the statistic is based on the's production value (Revenue). At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the chip inductor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies' manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese chip inductor production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase . China's chip inductor industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international chip inductor large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import. TDK accounted for 21.79% of the Global Chip Power Inductor sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 21.62%, 17.97% including Murata and Taiyo Yuden. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product's types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Scope of the Chip Power Inductor Market Report : The global Chip Power Inductor market is valued at 1026.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1364.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Chip Power Inductor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Chip Power Inductor Breakdown Data by Type:

Non-Shielded Chip Power Inductor

Shielded Chip Power Inductor Chip Power Inductor Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive Electronics

Communications Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Computer