This report studies the Trioctyl Trimellitate (TOTM) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Trioctyl Trimellitate (TOTM) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

BASF

Eastman

Teknor

KLJ

OXEA

LG Chemical

Lanxess

Polynt

Aekyung Petrochemical

Ela Kimya

UPC

Jiangsu Zhengdan

Bluesail Chemical

Wuxi Baichuan

Trioctyl Trimellitate (TOTM) is a fire-proof and lasting primary plasticizer, with the good points of polyester plasticizer and monomer plasticizer,suitable for PVC, cellulose nitrate,ethylcellulose and poly (methyl methacrylate) etc,it is electrical property is pretty good and mainly used in the fire-proof electrical wires and cables of 105 ℃ level and other fire-proof and lasting panels,Pharmaceutical Industry materials,seating gaskets and so on. In addition, the production regions of TOTM are mainly located in China, USA, Europe. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 46.87% volume market share in 2016. The consumption trend of TOTM varies from region to region depending upon its various types. For instance, the consumption trend in Asia-Pacific represents a mix of all the TOTM. China and North America accounted for 36.58% and 20.34%, respectively, of world consumption of TOTM in 2016, followed by Europe with nearly 16.14%. Commercially, about 82.20% of TOTM consumption is accounted for by the application for Wire and Cable. The major end-use markets include Automobile Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry and Wire and Cables are the largest markets for TOTM. The key factors driving the industry are identified as growing demand in Asia-Pacific, escalating Wire and Cable demand as the major opportunity in the market. The global Trioctyl Trimellitate (TOTM) market is valued at 606.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 862.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Trioctyl Trimellitate (TOTM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Superior Grade

First Grade

Qualified Grade

Others Trioctyl Trimellitate (TOTM) Breakdown Data by Application:

Wire and Cable

Automobile Industry