This report studies the Robotic Total Station market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Robotic Total Station market competition by top manufacturers

Hexagon

Topcon

Trimble

CST/berger

South

FOIF

Boif

Dadi

Measuring robot, also known as robotic total station, is the measurement platform with automatic target recognition, automatic calibration, automatic angle measurement and distance measurement, automatic target tracking, automatic recording function. The primary use of robotic total stations is in surveying, which is critical and demands high precision. Robotic total stations are advanced, easy to install, reliable, and fast, due to which surveying applications contributed the largest share of over 44% in 2016. This industries Concentration is very high. The three leading companies Hexagon, Topcon and Trimble share over 99% market and still keep their expansion by developing high-end products. North America is the largest consumption region of Robotic Total Station, with a consumption market share nearly 39.42% in 2016. The North America accounted for the highest share of robotic total stations market in 2016, as it is a mature market for automation and robotic technology, which has already incorporated robots in various industrial and services sectors. Compared with other regions, there is high awareness in the Americas with regards to advanced technology and its advantages. This factor has contributed to the growth of robots and automation in the North America. The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption market share over 33.35% in 2016. The industries and services sector are constantly trying to improve productivity by incorporating automated solutions and robotic equipment. The advantages of robotic total stations over traditional surveying equipment include factors such as cost reduction, precision, and speed, which are the primary considerations in mining and construction applications. APAC accounted for the smallest market share of robotic total stations market in 2016, as it is a cost-conscious region with small and medium-scale construction and surveying contractors who are averse to investing in cost-intensive technologies. However, the region is witnessing growth in the adoption of traditional total stations owing to increased awareness with respect to the advantages of robotic total stations. Scope of the Robotic Total Station Market Report : The global Robotic Total Station market is valued at 982.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1444.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Robotic Total Station in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

0.5” Accuracy

1” Accuracy

2” and Other Accuracy Robotic Total Station Breakdown Data by Application:

Surveying

Engineering and Construction