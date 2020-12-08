Polyetherimide (PEI) Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Polyetherimide (PEI) market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

This report studies the Polyetherimide (PEI) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

SABIC

RTP

Ensinger

Mitsui Chemicals Short Description about Polyetherimide (PEI) Market: Polyetherimide (PEI) is an amorphous, amber-to-transparent thermoplastic with characteristics similar to the related plastic PEEK. Relative to PEEK, PEI is cheaper, but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature. The global Polyetherimide (PEI) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe and Japan, such as SABIC, RTP, Ensinger and Mitsui Chemicals. At present, SABIC is the world leader, holding 70.36% production market share in 2016. The global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) increases from 20639 MT in 2012 to 24680 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the global Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 40.38% of global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI). Polyetherimide (PEI) downstream is wide and recently Polyetherimide (PEI) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Tableware/Catering and Aircraft. Globally, the Polyetherimide (PEI) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electronics and Automotive. Electronics and Automotive accounts for nearly 56.14% of total downstream consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) in global. Polyetherimide (PEI) can be mainly divided into Unreinforced and Reinforced which Reinforced captures about 74.79% of Polyetherimide (PEI) market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Polyetherimide (PEI). Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) is estimated to be 31488 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. Scope of the Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Report : The global Polyetherimide (PEI) market is valued at 344.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 451.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Polyetherimide (PEI) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Polyetherimide (PEI) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Polyetherimide (PEI) Breakdown Data by Type:

Unreinforced

Reinforced Polyetherimide (PEI) Breakdown Data by Application:

Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Tableware/Catering

Aircraft