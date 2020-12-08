Passenger Boarding Bridge Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Passenger Boarding Bridge market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Passenger Boarding Bridge market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Passenger Boarding Bridge market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

JBT Aerotech

ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions

Hyundai Rotem

MHI

FMT

ADELTE

CEL

ShinMaywa

CIMC

Vataple Short Description about Passenger Boarding Bridge Market: Passenger Boarding Bridge, sometimes abbreviated as PBB and also called air bridge, is a portable lifting channel at the airport to connect the lounge with the planes. In recent time, high growth in the new construction and renovation of airport is some of the major drivers of global passenger boarding bridge industry. During the past five years from 2010 to 2014, global passenger boarding bridge industry developed fast. At present, global passenger boarding bridge industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, CIMC (China), JBT Aerotech (US) and ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions (Germany) are the top three largest around the world and more than 85% of the total products are produced by these three companies in 2014. In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific dominates the global passenger boarding bridge market followed by US and EU. Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also the largest exporter around the globe. In the future, it is estimated that global passenger boarding bridge will continue rising with a stable growth rate and emerging countries will become the main driving forces. In addition, as the high profit of design, production and sales of passenger boarding bridges, more and more investors will enter into this industry due to the high profit of production and sales of passenger boarding bridges. With the expanding production capacity and other uncertain factors, the manufacturers will face the high risk of price and gross margin decline in the next years. Scope of the Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Report : The global Passenger Boarding Bridge market is valued at 386.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 469 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Passenger Boarding Bridge in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Passenger Boarding Bridge market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Passenger Boarding Bridge Breakdown Data by Type:

Glass Walled

Steel Walled Passenger Boarding Bridge Breakdown Data by Application:

Small Aircraft

Medium Aircraft