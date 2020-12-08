Loratadine Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Loratadine Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Loratadine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Loratadine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Merck

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Morepen

Ultratech India

Vasudha Pharma Chem

Hetero Drugs

Mylan

Changzhou Yabang

Shaanxi Hanjiang

Inke, S.A.

Argon Drugs

Loratadine is an antihistamine that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body. Histamine can produce symptoms of sneezing, itching, watery eyes, and runny nose. Loratadine is used to treat sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes, hives, skin rash, itching, and other cold or allergy symptoms. Loratadine is also used to treat skin hives and itching in people with chronic skin reactions.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Loratadine industry, especially in India, Europe and North America regions. The main market players are Merck, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Morepen, Ultratech India, Vasudha Pharma Chem, Hetero Drugs, Mylan, Changzhou Yabang, Shaanxi Hanjiang, Inke, S.A., and Argon Drugs.

India region is the largest supplier of Loratadine API, with a production market share nearly 60.92% and sales market share nearly 35.23% in 2016. That is to say, there will be exports in India, and India also is the largest consumption region. The second place is Europe, following North America region, with the production market share of 11.49% and the sales market share over 20.73%. North America region is another important market of Loratadine, enjoying 11.38% production market share and 17.33% sales market share.

Loratadine is used by Loratadine Tablet, Loratadine Capsule, Loratadine Syrup and Others. Report data showed that 58.29% of the Loratadine market demand in Loratadine Tablet, about 17.22% in Loratadine Capsule in 2016 and 14.80% of the Loratadine market demand in Loratadine Syrup and 9.68% of the Loratadine market demand in other product.

The three major reference standards of Loratadine are USP Standards Grade, EP Standards Grade and Pharmaceutical Standards Grade. Loratadine Tablet is wildly produced in the Pharmaceutical Standards Grade, with a production market share nearly 29.56% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Loratadine industry will be increase slowly.

The global Loratadine market is valued at 140.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 148.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Loratadine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Loratadine market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Loratadine Breakdown Data by Type:

USP Standards Grade

EP Standards Grade

Pharmaceutical Standards Grade

Others Loratadine Breakdown Data by Application:

Loratadine Tablet

Loratadine Capsules

Loratadine Syrup