This report studies the Anti-corrosion Tape market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026
Anti-corrosion tape refers to the adhesive tape used for anti-corrosion winding; it is mainly used for prevention of corrosion and protection of pipeline and so on.
In global market, the sales of Anti-corrosion Tape increase from 78.2 K MT in 2012 to 88.3 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.09%. In 2016, the global Anti-corrosion Tape market is led by North America, capturing about 25.1% of global Anti-corrosion Tape consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.7% global consumption share. At present, the major manufacturers of Anti-corrosion Tape are Polyken, Nitto, Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials, etc. Polyken is the world leader, holding 28.6 % sales market share in 2016. In application, Anti-corrosion Tape downstream is Oil & Gas Industry，Chemical Industry
And Water Supply Industry, the Anti-corrosion Tape market is mainly driven by growing demand for Oil & Gas Industry which accounts for nearly 63.5% of total downstream consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape in global. In type, Anti-corrosion Tape can be divided into Petrolatum-Based tape and Polymer based tape. Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape holds most of Anti-corrosion Tape sales. In 2016, the Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape Sales was 57.7 K MT and the Market Share (%) was 65.3%, and it will be 73.2 K PCS and 66.9% in 2023, with a CAGR 1.92 from 2017 to 2023. In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Anti-corrosion Tape consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape is estimated to be 109.4 K MT. On product prices, the rise trend in recent years will maintain in the future due to rise in labor cost and raw materials. Scope of the Anti-corrosion Tape Market Report :
The global Anti-corrosion Tape market is valued at 291.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 382.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Anti-corrosion Tape in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
