Anti-corrosion Tape Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Anti-corrosion Tape industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Anti-corrosion Tape Market.

This report studies the Anti-corrosion Tape market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Anti-corrosion Tape market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Polyken

Nitto

Sam Hwan Anti-Corrosion Industrial

Innovative Manufacturing

3M

Scapa

Denso

PSI Products

DEHN SOHNE

Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials

Ningbo Ideal Anti-corrosion Material

Shandong Quanmin Plastic

Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material

Zhongyide

Short Description about Anti-corrosion Tape Market: Anti-corrosion tape refers to the adhesive tape used for anti-corrosion winding; it is mainly used for prevention of corrosion and protection of pipeline and so on. In global market, the sales of Anti-corrosion Tape increase from 78.2 K MT in 2012 to 88.3 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.09%. In 2016, the global Anti-corrosion Tape market is led by North America, capturing about 25.1% of global Anti-corrosion Tape consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.7% global consumption share. At present, the major manufacturers of Anti-corrosion Tape are Polyken, Nitto, Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials, etc. Polyken is the world leader, holding 28.6 % sales market share in 2016. In application, Anti-corrosion Tape downstream is Oil & Gas Industry，Chemical Industry And Water Supply Industry, the Anti-corrosion Tape market is mainly driven by growing demand for Oil & Gas Industry which accounts for nearly 63.5% of total downstream consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape in global. In type, Anti-corrosion Tape can be divided into Petrolatum-Based tape and Polymer based tape. Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape holds most of Anti-corrosion Tape sales. In 2016, the Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape Sales was 57.7 K MT and the Market Share (%) was 65.3%, and it will be 73.2 K PCS and 66.9% in 2023, with a CAGR 1.92 from 2017 to 2023. In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Anti-corrosion Tape consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape is estimated to be 109.4 K MT. On product prices, the rise trend in recent years will maintain in the future due to rise in labor cost and raw materials. Scope of the Anti-corrosion Tape Market Report : The global Anti-corrosion Tape market is valued at 291.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 382.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Anti-corrosion Tape in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Anti-corrosion Tape Breakdown Data by Type:

Petrolatum-Based

Polymer Based

Others Anti-corrosion Tape Breakdown Data by Application:

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Water Supply Industry