Air Blowers Market Report studies current as well as future aspects of the Air Blowers Industry. the Air Blowers market provides Air Blowers demand, trends and segmentation analysis. Global Air Blowers industry report presents the up to date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications.

This report studies the Air Blowers market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Air Blowers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Blowers are mechanical or electro-mechanical devices used to induce gas flow through ducting, electronics chassis, process stacks, etc.–wherever flow is needed for exhausting, aspirating, cooling, ventilating, conveying, and so on. Key specifications include intended application, blower type, port design, as well as the parameters of flow capacity, electrical ratings, and dimensions. Blowers cool electronic enclosures, induce drafts in boilers, increase airflow on engines, and are configured in a variety of designs such as centrifugal flow or rotary lobe styles. Motors usually drive blowers, though they can be powered by other means such as engines. USA, Europe, China, Japan and Korea are the major production regions. In 2018, around 232.8 thousand air blowers are sold around the world, North America, Europe, China and Japan took 30%, 30%, 22% and 7% sales share separately. The global Air Blowers market is valued at 1790.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1920.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2026.

Roots Blower

Screw Blower

Centrifugal Blower

Other Air Blowers Breakdown Data by Application:

Chemical and Petrochemical

Water Treatment Plant