Truck Platooning Systems Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Truck Platooning Systems Market. At first, the report provides current Truck Platooning Systems business situation along with a valid assessment of the Truck Platooning Systems business. Truck Platooning Systems report is partitioned based on driving Truck Platooning Systems players, application and regions. The progressing Truck Platooning Systems economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Truck Platooning Systems market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15062056

Global Truck Platooning Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Peloton Technology

Volvo

Scania

Daimler

Navistar

Toyota

Uber

Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

DAF

Continental AG

IVECO

MAN Truck & Bus Short Description about Truck Platooning Systems Market: Truck platooning is the linking of two or more trucks in convoy, using connectivity technology and automated driving support systems. These vehicles automatically maintain a set, close distance between each other when they are connected for certain parts of a journey, for instance on motorways. The truck at the head of the platoon acts as the leader, with the vehicles behind reacting and adapting to changes in its movement requiring little to no action from drivers. In the first instance, drivers will remain in control at all times, so they can also decide to leave the platoon and drive independently. Truck platooning will be possible only if many parties join forces. Numerous different issues are involved: reliably automated vehicles, the technology to enable trucks to communicate with each other and with the infrastructure, legislation, human behaviour, public acceptance, liability and insurance. In 2020, Level 2 and 3 platooning is expected to enter the market. Every new truck being produced is mandated to have advanced safety systems (sensors, cameras, electronic controls, and stability) installed, thus enabling proliferation of autonomous driving technologies. The United States and Japan is expected to lead the truck platooning market followed by Europe. Asian countries such as China are also expected to enter the market. The European market is a mature automotive market and holds high potential for the truck platooning system market. The region is well placed in terms of smart mobility and developed ICT infrastructure and with the implementation of favorable regulatory mandates Scope of the Truck Platooning Systems Market Report : The global Truck Platooning Systems market is valued at 1417.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 7345.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Truck Platooning Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Truck Platooning Systems Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Truck Platooning Systems market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Truck Platooning Systems Breakdown Data by Type:

Software

Device Truck Platooning Systems Breakdown Data by Application:

Heavy Trucks