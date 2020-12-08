Silage Corn Seed Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
Silage is fermented, high-moisture stored fodder which can be fed to cattle, sheep and other such ruminants (cud-chewing animals) or used as a biofuel feedstock for anaerobic digesters. It is fermented and stored in a process called ensilage, ensiling or silaging, and is usually made from grass crops, including maize, sorghum or other cereals, using the entire green plant (not just the grain).
The global Silage Corn Seed industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe and Global Other, such as DuPont Pioneer, Monsanto, Syngenta, KWS and Limagrain. At present, DuPont Pioneer is the world leader, holding 26.36% production market share in 2016. The global consumption of Silage Corn Seed increases from 875.45 K MT in 2012 to 1070.06 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.15%. In 2016, the global Silage Corn Seed consumption market is led by USA and USA is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 54.65% of global consumption of Silage Corn Seed. Silage Corn Seed downstream is wide and recently Silage Corn Seed has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Farm Planting and Personal Planting. Globally, the Silage Corn Seed market is mainly driven by growing demand for Farm Planting. Farm Planting accounts for nearly 62.84% of total downstream consumption of Silage Corn Seed in global. Silage Corn Seed can be mainly divided into GMO and Non-GMO which GMO captures about 67.74% of Silage Corn Seed market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Silage Corn Seed. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Silage Corn Seed consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Silage Corn Seed is estimated to be 1247.23 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. The global Silage Corn Seed market is valued at 6705.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 8791.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Silage Corn Seed in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Silage Corn Seed Breakdown Data by Type:
Silage Corn Seed Breakdown Data by Application:
This Silage Corn Seed Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Silage Corn Seed?
- What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Silage Corn Seed Market?
- What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Silage Corn Seed Market?
- What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Silage Corn Seed Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Silage Corn Seed Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Silage Corn Seed Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Silage Corn Seed Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Silage Corn Seed Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Silage Corn Seed Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Silage Corn Seed Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Silage Corn Seed Industry?
Silage Corn Seed market along with Report Research Design:
Silage Corn Seed Market Historic Data (2015-2019):
- Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Status and Outlook.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
Silage Corn Seed Market Influencing Factors:
- Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.
- Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.
Silage Corn Seed Market Forecast (2020-2026):
- Market Size Forecast: Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.
- Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price.
