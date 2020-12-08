Silage Corn Seed Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Silage Corn Seed market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Silage Corn Seed market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

DowDuPont

Monsanto

Syngenta

KWS

Limagrain

Bayer

Denghai

China National Seed

Short Description about Silage Corn Seed Market: Silage is fermented, high-moisture stored fodder which can be fed to cattle, sheep and other such ruminants (cud-chewing animals) or used as a biofuel feedstock for anaerobic digesters. It is fermented and stored in a process called ensilage, ensiling or silaging, and is usually made from grass crops, including maize, sorghum or other cereals, using the entire green plant (not just the grain). The global Silage Corn Seed industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe and Global Other, such as DuPont Pioneer, Monsanto, Syngenta, KWS and Limagrain. At present, DuPont Pioneer is the world leader, holding 26.36% production market share in 2016. The global consumption of Silage Corn Seed increases from 875.45 K MT in 2012 to 1070.06 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.15%. In 2016, the global Silage Corn Seed consumption market is led by USA and USA is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 54.65% of global consumption of Silage Corn Seed. Silage Corn Seed downstream is wide and recently Silage Corn Seed has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Farm Planting and Personal Planting. Globally, the Silage Corn Seed market is mainly driven by growing demand for Farm Planting. Farm Planting accounts for nearly 62.84% of total downstream consumption of Silage Corn Seed in global. Silage Corn Seed can be mainly divided into GMO and Non-GMO which GMO captures about 67.74% of Silage Corn Seed market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Silage Corn Seed. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Silage Corn Seed consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Silage Corn Seed is estimated to be 1247.23 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. The global Silage Corn Seed market is valued at 6705.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 8791.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Silage Corn Seed in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Silage Corn Seed market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Silage Corn Seed Breakdown Data by Type:

GMO

Non-GMO Silage Corn Seed Breakdown Data by Application:

Farm Planting