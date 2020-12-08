Methanesulfonic Acid Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Methanesulfonic Acid Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Methanesulfonic Acid market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Methanesulfonic Acid market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Methanesulfonic Acid market competition by top manufacturers:

BASF

Arkema

Oxon Italia

Jinshenghui Chemical

Zhongke Fine Chemical

Xingchi Science and Technology

Suning Chemical

Jinji Chemical

Yanuo Chemical

Methanesulfonic acid (MSA), the simplest alkanesulfonic acid, is a hygroscopic colorless liquid or white solid, depending on whether the ambient temperature is greater or less than 20 ºC. It is very soluble in water and oxygenated solvents, but sparingly soluble in most hydrocarbons. In aqueous solution, it is a strong acid (completely ionized). Methanesulfonic acid has two types, such as industrial grade (methanesulfonic acid 70%) and pharmaceutical grade (methanesulfonic acid 99%). Methanesulfonic acid 70% is mainly used in electroplating industry and methanesulfonic acid 99% is used in medicine. In 2016, global industrial grade methanesulfonic acid production took about 87.07%. There are many manufacture methods in producing methanesulfonic acid. BASF's technology is global leading and suitable for production of pharmaceutical grade methanesulfonic acid. Because of the patent protection, other companies can't share this method. Nowadays, global methanesulfonic acid production areas are mainly in Europe, USA and China. In 2016, Europe methanesulfonic acid production took about 62.86% with 56052 MT and it is the largest production region. Global major manufacturers are BASF, Arkema , Oxon Italia and other small companies in China. BASF is a global leader in this field. Also, manufacturers in China mostly produce industrial grade methanesulfonic acid. High-end products are concentrated in abroad. Global methanesulfonic acid production increased from 75796 MT in 2012 to 89166 MT in 2016, with an average increase rate of 5.20% from 2012 to 2016. Price of methanesulfonic acid is varied from 2277 USD/MT in 2012 to 2216 USD/MT in 2016. Due to the increasing demand for methanesulfonic acid, global methanesulfonic acid production will increase to 109263 MT by 2023. Currently, China methanesulfonic acid price increase in 2017 because of environmental pressure. The global Methanesulfonic Acid market is valued at 259.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 428 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Methanesulfonic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Methanesulfonic Acid market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Methanesulfonic Acid Breakdown Data by Type:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Methanesulfonic Acid Breakdown Data by Application:

Electroplating

Medicine

Organic Synthesis