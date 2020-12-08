High Speed Doors Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on High Speed Doors industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The High Speed Doors report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world High Speed Doors market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

This report studies the High Speed Doors market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global High Speed Doors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Hormann

Rite-Hite

ASI

Rytec

ASSA ABLOY

Chase Doors

PerforMax

TNR Doors

TMI

Dortek

Efaflex

Angel Mir

HAG

Hart Doors

JDoor Short Description about High Speed Doors Market: High Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier. Asia-Pacific ranks the first in 2017, taking about 39.10% share of the global market; Europe and North America comes the second and the third places, consists of 26% and 25.44% share in global market respectively. Based on high speed door types, rolling doors takes most of the market share, with about 45.16% proportion in 2017, folding doors followed as second with about 22.22% market share, based on revenue. Other commonly used types include Sliding Doors and Swinging Doors. As for downstream user industries, high speed doors are widely used in food & drink industry, warehouse and loading bays, pharmaceutical environment and large exterior openings, etc.. Rytec, ASSA ABLOY and Hormann are the top three manufacturers in global high speed door market, all the three together consist of approximately 24.17% of the global market share. Other prominent players include Chase Doors, Rite-Hite, ASI Doors, Efaflex, PerforMax, TNR Doors, Dortek, Angel Mir, Hart Doors and etc., the market is not so concentrated, and the competition is going to be more intense. Scope of the High Speed Doors Market Report : The global High Speed Doors market is valued at 840.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1194.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the High Speed Doors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the High Speed Doors Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global High Speed Doors market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. High Speed Doors Breakdown Data by Type:

Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Swinging Doors

Sliding Doors

Others High Speed Doors Breakdown Data by Application:

Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food & Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays