This report studies the Gas Barbecue Grills market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Global Gas Barbecue Grills market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer
Short Description about Gas Barbecue Grills Market:
Gas barbecues is a kind of barbecues that use gas to heat. It can help you to create delicious gourmet food outdoors, delivering the authentic barbecue taste with complete convenience.
There are many Gas Barbecue Grills manufactures in the world, global Gas Barbecue Grills consumption will reach about 21851.8 K Units in 2017 from 16313.1 K Units in 2012. The average growth is about 6.02% from 2012 to 2017. In 2016, global revenue of Gas barbecue grills is over 3000 M USD. Industry Chain
Upstream manufacturers including: ThyssenKrupp, Arcelor, Acerinox, Yieh United Steel, Ak steel, Posco, Avesta-sheffield, Nssmc, HBIS, BAOSTEEL, Posco. Downstream traders include: Depot, Sears, Costco, Frontgate, Metro,Lowe‘S, Menards, Target, WALMART, Homebase. The classification of Gas barbecue grills includes Liquid propane (LP) Barbecues Grills and Natural Gas (NG) Barbecue Grills, and the proportion of Liquid propane (LP) Barbecues Grills in 2016 is about 68%. Gas barbecue grills is widely used Family and Commercial activities. The most common use is family use, and consumption proportion in 2016 is about 80%. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34.86% in 2016. Following North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 34.51%. USA is the largest consumption countries due to its popular BBQ culture. Each of the Gas Barbecue Grills manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. To achieve better sales businesses, Gas Barbecue Grills manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year. Scope of the Gas Barbecue Grills Market Report :
The global Gas Barbecue Grills market is valued at 3498.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4842.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Gas Barbecue Grills in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Gas Barbecue Grills market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Gas Barbecue Grills Breakdown Data by Type:
Gas Barbecue Grills Breakdown Data by Application:
