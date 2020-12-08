E-paper Display (EPD) Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of E-paper Display (EPD) market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

This report studies the E-paper Display (EPD) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global E-paper Display (EPD) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

E Ink

OED

Qualcomm

Liquavistar

Plastic Logic

Pervisive Displays

LG Display

Gamma Dynamics

E Ink

OED

Qualcomm

Liquavistar

Plastic Logic

Pervisive Displays

LG Display

Gamma Dynamics

ITRI Short Description about E-paper Display (EPD) Market: E-paper display also known as electronic paper or electronic ink display. They are display devices that mimic the appearance of ordinary ink on paper. Unlike conventional backlit flat panel displays that emit light, electronic paper displays reflect light like paper. This may make them more comfortable to read, and provide a wider viewing angle than most light-emitting displays. An ideal e-paper display can be read in direct sunlight without the image appearing to fade. The growth of the E-paper Display market is driven by the increasing E-Reader, and also driven by other factors, such as an increasing adoption of ESL in the retail industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market. The main players in this Market are E Ink, OED, Qualcomm, Liquavistar, Plastic Logic, Pervisive, Displays, LG Display, Gamma Dynamics and ITRI. The largest share of the manufacturer is E-Ink, which dominates the market. E-paper technology offers the benefits of low power consumption and sunlight readability which results in an improved performance. E-paper display technology has the potential to compete with the established and mature display technologies especially LCD. There is an increase in the adoption of e-paper display by the designers of consumer electronic devices due to the performance benefits it offers. Many new e-paper technologies are lined up for commercialization and will certainly help in increasing the adoption rate of the e-paper display. E-paper display are mostly used in the E-Reader and ESL industry. At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R & D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companies' manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies. China's Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is still an undeveloped market. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) product. With the popularity of NFC smartphone, more and more supermarket and retail stores choose the ESL, which is cost effective and more convenient. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions' unfair methods of competition. In the coming years, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China. China has about 100 thousand chain supermarket and the penetration rate of ESL is only 1~2%.Although Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) brings a lot of opportunities, the study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field. Scope of the E-paper Display (EPD) Market Report : The global E-paper Display (EPD) market is valued at 756 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1493.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the E-paper Display (EPD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global E-paper Display (EPD) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. E-paper Display (EPD) Breakdown Data by Type:

Glass-based electronic paper

Flexible electronic paper E-paper Display (EPD) Breakdown Data by Application:

E-Reader

Electronic Shelf Label