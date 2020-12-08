Fire Damper Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Fire Damper Market provides detailed analysis of Fire Damper Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

A fire damper can be defined as “a device installed in ducts and air transfer opening of an air distribution or smoke control system designed to close automatically upon detection of heat.

The fire damper industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from China, USA, UK, Germany and Spain etc. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ruskin, Greenheck and Nailor have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Germany, TROX has become as a global leader. In UK, Actionair leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong and Jiangsu province. Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Greenheck whose plant is located in Tianjin province. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 29.3%, followed by USA with 25.18%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 4.85%. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve. In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from to.

The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market. In the fire damper market, there still has a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising safety standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of fire damper will increase. Scope of the Fire Damper Market Report :

The global Fire Damper market is valued at 205.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 231.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.

