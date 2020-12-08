Metal Plating and Finishing Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Metal Plating and Finishing market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this Metal Plating and Finishing Market report.

This report studies the Metal Plating and Finishing market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Pioneer Metal Finishing

Anoplate

Lincoln Industries

CECO Environmental

Arlington Plating

Incertec

SPC

Coastline Metal Finishing

Dixie Industrial Finishing

American Plating

H&W Global Industries

Ctech Metal Finishing

Metal finishing is a surface process of applying a thin layer of another metal, alloy or polymer film. It includes three major processes namely surface pretreatment, surface preparation and the actual coating process. The coating process is categorized basing on which type of element is present in the final coating process either organic, inorganic or hybrid. Due to corrosion and wear of metals it reduces its lifespan. Hence metal finishing is done to improve the life of metals thereby also improving the bonding, electric, shaping and aesthetic properties of it. Metal finishing job may include paints, ceramic coatings, lacquer and other surface treatments. The factors which affect the nature of deposit on the metal surface include current density, metal ion concentration, electrolyte concentration, plating bath solution and temperature. The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as aircraft components, machine components, medical instruments, automotive components and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas' prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. The market for Metal Plating and Finishing is fragmented with players such as Pioneer Metal Finishing, Anoplate , Lincoln Industries, CECO Environmental, Arlington Plating, Incertec, SPC, Coastline Metal Finishing, Dixie Industrial Finishing, American Plating, H&W Global Industries, Ctech Metal Finishing Inc, Nassau Chromium Plating Co and so on. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product's types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions' unfair methods of competition. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field. The global Metal Plating and Finishing market is valued at 496.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 632.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Metal Plating and Finishing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Metal Plating and Finishing Breakdown Data by Type:

Electroplating

Electroless Plating Metal Plating and Finishing Breakdown Data by Application:

Aircraft Components

Machine Components

Medical Instruments

Automotive Components