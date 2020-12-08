Shaft Drive Bike Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Shaft Drive Bike Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

This report studies the Shaft Drive Bike market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Shaft Drive Bike market competition by top manufacturers:

Mobike

TDJDC

Dynamic Bicycles

Brikbikes

Beixo

Maruishi Cycle

A shaft-driven bicycle is a bicycle that uses a drive shaft instead of a chain to transmit power from the pedals to the wheel. Shaft drives were introduced over a century ago, but were mostly supplanted by chain-driven bicycles due to the gear ranges possible with sprockets and derailleurs. Recently, due to advancements in internal gear technology, a small number of modern shaft-driven bicycles have been introduced. The main reason is that in 2016 and the first half of 2017, the first generation shared bicycles were in market by Mobike, and the first generation shared bicycles was Shaft Drive Bike, but in the second half of the year 2017, the first generation shared a bicycle quit the market, so the data fluctuating a little bit obviously. China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Shaft Drive Bike market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Shaft Drive Bike in 2016. In the industry, Mobike profits most in 2016 and recent years, while TDJDC and Dynamic Bicycles ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 94.83%, 3.93% and 0.36% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Shaft Drive Bike, including Mountain Bike, Road Bike, Commuter Bike and Touring Bike. And Commuter Bike is the main type for Shaft Drive Bike, and the Commuter Bike reached a sales volume of approximately 500.84 K Unit in 2016, with 95.32% of global sales volume. Shaft Drive Bike technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field. The global Shaft Drive Bike market is valued at 10 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -30.6% during 2021-2026. Shaft Drive Bike Breakdown Data by Type:

Mountain Bike

Road Bike

Commuter Bike

Touring Bike

Shaft Drive Bike Breakdown Data by Application:

Personal