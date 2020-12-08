Children Bicycle Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Children Bicycle market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Children Bicycle market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Accell

Giant

Dorel Industries

Trek

Hero Cycles

TI Cycles

ByK Bikes

RoyalBaby

Happy dino

Goodbaby

Phoenix

Flying Pigeon

Children Bicycle is the special bicycle for 3-12 years old children. As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to economic development and the high sales of Children Bicycle in the international market, the current demand for Children Bicycle product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in Asia-Pacific is relatively higher due to the downstream demand. Children Bicycle sales have grown from 32789 K Units in 2012 to 37606 K Units by the end of 2016. Children Bicycle is mainly manufactured and sold by Accell, Giant and Dorel; and these companies occupied about 22.88% market share in 2016. Geographically, China is the largest production market in the world, which took about 34.27% of the global production volume in 2016 and share 28.41% of global total consumption volume. Although sales of Children Bicycle brought a lot of opportunities, the study recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Children Bicycle field hastily. The global Children Bicycle market is valued at 3600.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3730 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Children Bicycle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Children Bicycle Breakdown Data by Type:

<14 inch

14-18 inch

>18 inch Children Bicycle Breakdown Data by Application:

<5 year-olds

5-8 year-olds