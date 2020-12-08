Auto Parts and Accessories Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Auto Parts and Accessories Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Auto Parts and Accessories market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

This report studies the Auto Parts and Accessories market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Auto Parts and Accessories market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Robert Bosch

Denso

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei

Toyota Boshoku

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner

Hyundai-WIA

Magneti Marelli

Short Description about Auto Parts and Accessories Market: Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience. The classification of Auto Parts and Accessories includes Driveline & Powertrain, Interiors & Exteriors, Electronics, Bodies & Chassis, Seating, Lighting, Wheel & Tires, etc. The proportion of Driveline & Powertrain in 2016 is about 25%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Auto Parts and Accessories is widely used in OEM and Aftermarkets. The former account for market share more than 67%, while the latter account for the rest. For frequently replaced parts and components, the price in Aftermarket generally lower. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 25% in 2016 due to the fast growing automotive industry. Following China, USA and Europe are also the important consumption place with the mature automotive industry. Market concentration degree is not high for the total market as the top 30 manufacturers occupied market share about 27%. While for one kind part or component, the market concentration degree may be high. Scope of the Auto Parts and Accessories Market Report : The global Auto Parts and Accessories market is valued at 2112160 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2568170 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Auto Parts and Accessories in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Auto Parts and Accessories market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Auto Parts and Accessories Breakdown Data by Type:

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Others Auto Parts and Accessories Breakdown Data by Application:

OEMs