This report studies the Machinable Ceramic market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Machinable Ceramic market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Corning

Tokuyama

Ferrotec

Crystex Composites

Aremco

Ariake Materials

Wuxi Creative Ceramic

Machinable ceramic has a continuous use temperature of 800°C and a peak temperature of 1000°C. Its coefficient of thermal expansion readily matches most metals and sealing glasses. It is non-wetting, exhibits zero porosity, and unlike ductile materials, won't deform. It is an excellent insulator at high voltages, various frequencies and high temperatures. And, when properly baked out, it won't outgas in vacuum environments. Machinable ceramics allow ceramic components to be made without the delay or expense of conventional ceramic manufacturing processes. Applications of machinable ceramic include Aerospace Industry, Constant & Ultra-high Vacuum Environments, Medical Industry, Welding Nozzles, Semi-conductor Industry and so on. Among those applications, Semi-conductor industry accounts for the largest market share, which was about 32.24% in 2016. The machinable ceramic industry is relatively concentrated. Tokuyama is the largest producer with an output of 72389 Kg in 2016. The second producer, Corning, comes from France, with 28.08% output share. Global production of machinable ceramic increased from 232517 Kg in 2012 to 238512 Kg in 2016. There is no doubt that Japan is the largest production base. As for consumption, USA is the largest consumer with about 27.12% share in 2016. Europe is the follower, consuming about 53727 Kg. Due to its own advantages, machinable ceramic industry keeps upward tendency in the recent years. Scope of the Machinable Ceramic Market Report : The global Machinable Ceramic market is valued at 137.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 178.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Machinable Ceramic in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Fluorophlogopite Glass Ceramic

Non-oxide Ceramic

Other Machinable Ceramic Breakdown Data by Application:

Aerospace Industry

Constant & Ultra-high Vacuum Environments

Medical Industry

Welding Nozzles

Semi-conductor Industry