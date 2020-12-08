Load Balancer Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Load Balancer industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Load Balancer report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Load Balancer market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Load Balancer market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Load Balancer market competition by top manufacturers:

F5 Networks

Citrix

A10 Networks

Radware

Brocade

Kemp Technologies

Riverbed Technology

Sangfor

Fortinet

Barracuda

Array Networks

A load balancer is a device that acts as a reverse proxy and distributes network or application traffic across a number of servers. Currently, there are many players in the world. The main market players are F5 Networks, Citrix, A10 Networks, Radware, Brocade, Kemp Technologies, Riverbed Technology, Sangfor, Fortinet, Barracuda, Array Networks, Hangzhou DPtech Technologies Co.,. and so on. North America is the largest consumption regions of Load Balancer, with a consumption value market share nearly 43.96% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption value market share over 24.14% in 2016. Load Balancer mainly used by IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities and other Industries. Report data showed that 32.03% of the Load Balancer market demand for IT & Telecom in 2016. There are three kinds of Load Balancer, which are 40 Gbps Type Load Balancer, <10 Gbps Type Load Balancer market share is nearly 55.68% in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Load Balancer industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Load Balancer have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries. The global Load Balancer market is valued at 1329.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2526.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Load Balancer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Load Balancer Breakdown Data by Type:

<10 Gbps Type

10~40 Gbps Type

Load Balancer Breakdown Data by Application:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government