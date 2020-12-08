Zinc Sulfide Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Zinc Sulfide market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

This report studies the Zinc Sulfide market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

DowDuPont

Weifang Sunny

Talvivaara

Sachtleben Chemie

Vital Materials

Wuhan Xinrong

Jiangyan ATS

Sigma-Aldrich

Triveni Interchem

Shanghai Jing Lian

II-VI Incorporated

Reade

Zinc sulfide is a yellowish-white powder in a liquid, insoluble in water and denser than water. Primary hazard is to the environment. Immediate steps should be taken to limit spread to the environment. Easily penetrates the soil to contaminate groundwater and nearby waterways. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Zinc Sulfide in the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more Zinc Sulfide. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of optical materials expenditures, more-intense competition, renovation of old technology will drive growth in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe markets. Globally, the Zinc Sulfide industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Zinc Sulfide is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Dow, Weifang Sunny, Talvivaara, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Zinc Sulfide and related services. Asia-Pacific occupied 46.76% revenue market share in 2016 and is remarkable in the global Zinc Sulfide industry because of the demand of Zinc Sulfide. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer. Although the market competition of Zinc Sulfide is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Zinc Sulfide and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves. The global Zinc Sulfide market is valued at 142 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 182.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Zinc Sulfide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Zinc Sulfide market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Zinc Sulfide Breakdown Data by Type:

Purity≥99.99%

Purity≥99.9%

Purity≥97.0% Zinc Sulfide Breakdown Data by Application:

Pigment

Optical material