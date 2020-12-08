TV & Monitor Mounts Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this TV & Monitor Mounts market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the TV & Monitor Mounts market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global TV & Monitor Mounts market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about TV & Monitor Mounts Market:
TV & Monitor Mounts is a family of standards defined by the video electronics standards association for mounting flat panel monitors, TVs, and other displays to stands or wall mounts.
Asia-Pacific was the largest production market with a market share of 44.31% in 2012 and 47.03% in 2017 with an increase of 2.72%. North America and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 15.21% and 14.33% in 2016. In 2016, the top 3 (revenue) manufacturers are Milestone, Ergotron, Mounting Dream, making up 11.82% market share of the whole market, each with the market share of 7.73%, 3.02%, and 1.06%. The concentration of this industry is not high, and the top 5 manufacturers makes up 13.42% of the whole market. Today, as people’s economy life becomes better, they are purchasing the more high level life. TV, desktop, and other products which using mounts market in increasing compared with several years before. What is more, they pay more attention to the quality of the TV & monitor mounts and spread those use into the public places. So, TV & Monitor mounts are increasingly used not only in the residential, but also in commercial places. The TV & Monitor mount market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy. The manufacturers are better find their own characteristics, improve product quality, focus on their R&D and the consumers consumption habits, establish a good sales channel, pay attention to all of the supply chain and eco-system and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share. Scope of the TV & Monitor Mounts Market Report :
The global TV & Monitor Mounts market is valued at 2453.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2802.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the TV & Monitor Mounts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global TV & Monitor Mounts market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
