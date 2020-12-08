Thermoelectric Modules Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Thermoelectric Modules market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Global Thermoelectric Modules market competition by top manufacturers:

Ferrotec

Laird

KELK

Marlow

RMT

CUI

Hi-Z

Tellurex

Crystal

P&N Tech

Thermonamic Electronics

Kryo Therm

Wellen Tech

A thermoelectric (TE) module, also called a thermoelectric cooler or Peltier cooler, is a semiconductor-based electronic component that functions as a small heat pump. By applying a low voltage DC power source to a TEM, heat will be moved through the module from one side to the other. One module face, therefore, will be cooled while the opposite face simultaneously is heated. It is important to note that this phenomenon is fully reversible whereby a change in the polarity of the applied DC voltage will cause heat to be moved in the opposite direction. Consequently, a TEM may be used for both cooling and heating in a given application. The global average price of Thermoelectric Modules is in the decreasing trend, from 22.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 21.06 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Thermoelectric Modules includes Single Stage module and Multistage module. Single Stage module still occupied about 85% market share as its low price. The growth rate of multistage module is faster as it can supply high heat difference. China region is the largest supplier of Thermoelectric Modules, with a production market share nearly 38.55% in 2016. Rest of Asia is the second largest supplier of Thermoelectric Modules, enjoying production market share nearly 25.33% in 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, nose ahead China, with a consumption market share nearly 25.28% in 2016. While all the major regions like North America and APAC will also enjoy a fastest speed in next several years. The global Thermoelectric Modules market is valued at 538.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 935 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026. Thermoelectric Modules Breakdown Data by Type:

Single Stage Module

Multistage Module 

Thermoelectric Modules Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive

Electronics

Biomedical