This report studies the Hydrogenation Catalyst market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Hydrogenation Catalyst market competition by top manufacturers:

BASF

Clariant

Evonik

Advanced Refining Technologies (ART)

Criterion

Johnson Matthey

Axens

UOP

Haldor Topsoe

Albemarle

Sinopec

CNPC

Hydrogenation catalyst is a type of catalyst that is to treat with hydrogen – is a chemical reaction between molecular hydrogen (H2) and another compound or element, usually in the presence of a catalyst such as nickel, palladium or platinum. The process is commonly employed to reduce or saturate organic compounds. Hydrogenation typically constitutes the addition of pairs of hydrogen atoms to a molecule, often an alkene. Catalysts are required for the reaction to be usable; non-catalytic hydrogenation takes place only at very high temperatures. Hydrogenation reduces double and triple bonds in hydrocarbons. The top 3 players Clariant, Johnson Matthey and Advanced Refining Technologies (ART) takes a combined global market share of 41% in 2018. The global Hydrogenation Catalyst market is valued at 3048.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3843.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. Hydrogenation Catalyst Breakdown Data by Type:

Transition Metal Based Catalysts

Noble Metal Based Catalyst

Hydrogenation Catalyst Breakdown Data by Application:

Refining

Petrochemicals

Oil & Fat Hydrogenation