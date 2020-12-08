Folding Furniture Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Folding Furniture market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Folding Furniture market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Ikea

Leggett & Platt

Dorel Industries

Hussey Seating

Lifetime Products

La-Z-Boy

KI

Haworth

Quanyou

Meco

BBMG Tiantan Furniture

Flexsteel Industries

RUKU Klappmöbel

Maxchief Europe

Sauder Woodworking

Qumei Short Description about Folding Furniture Market: Folding furniture is usually a great option for small spaces. It takes very little space when not used and it becomes as functional and great as any other type of furniture. China constituted largest market share in terms of revenue in the overall foldable furniture market in 2016, followed by Europe. Growth in China and India is supplemented by rapid urbanization and need for efficient use of the available space. The folding furniture market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channel. Among its key product types such as chairs, tables, sofas, beds, and other furniture, sofa is the most popular product type as it enhances the decor of the living room and accounts for around 35% of the total folding furniture revenue. The market for foldable beds would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to adoption of coliving trend in the US, and innovative bed designs such as murphy beds, wall beds which would fetch the demand in near future. The folding furniture market is very fragmentation market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 15% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. With increased focus on urbanization, the folding furniture market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years The global Folding Furniture market is valued at 10220 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 15330 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Folding Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Folding Furniture Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Folding Furniture market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Folding Furniture Breakdown Data by Type:

Chairs

Tables

Sofas

Beds

Other Folding Furniture Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential