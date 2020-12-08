Double Block and Bleed Valves Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Double Block and Bleed Valves industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Double Block and Bleed Valves Market.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Double Block and Bleed Valves market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Double Block and Bleed Valves market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Double Block and Bleed Valves Market:
Double block and bleed valves are used to achieve positive isolation when performing maintenance activities in a live process plant. Typically two block valves and a bleed valve are manufactured as a single assembly and this double block and bleed valve manifold can be readily installed for isolation purpose. Double block and bleed valves are usually used for critical process service, such as high pressure system or toxic, hydrocarbon or hazardous process fluids. For non-critical service, single block and bleed valve assemblies must be used.
The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as oil & gas, chemical industry, power industry and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. The industry is relatively fragmented with players such as Cameron, CIRCOR, Bonney Forge, AS-Schneider, Oliver Valves, Valbart (Flowserve), L&T Valves, Parker Hannifin, Swagelok, Hy-Lok, DK-Lok, Haskel, Alco Valves (Graco), Sabre , Western Valve, PBM Valve, Control Seal, Colson and so on. Today’s industry pays close attention to the process of selecting valves. Wrong selection can result in lost production time, high maintenance costs and, in some cases, environmental pollution. In many cases, the industry requires double tight shut-off valves with upstream and downstream sealing. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field. Scope of the Double Block and Bleed Valves Market Report :
The global Double Block and Bleed Valves market is valued at 413.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 509.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Double Block and Bleed Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Double Block and Bleed Valves market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
