Automotive Electric Actuators Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

This report studies the Automotive Electric Actuators market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automotive Electric Actuators market competition by top manufacturers:

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Magna

Continental

Valeo

Magneti Marelli

Hitachi

Hella

An actuator is a component of a machine that is responsible for moving or controlling a mechanism or system. The global production of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016, Europe is the largest production region in 2016, the second largest production region is North America, in short, the Automotive Electric Actuators is mainly produced in developed countries; The global consumption of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016; Europe is still the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 30 M Unit; North America is also the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 23.5 M Unit, the market share is about 29%; The average price of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 26 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 23.5%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend; In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Automotive Electric Actuators will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market. Key manufacturers in these regions are Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Magna, Continental, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Hitachi, Hella, Mahle. Bosch is the largest player with market share of 19% followed by Denso sharing 19% of the market. In the future, more and more companies will enter the market. The global Automotive Electric Actuators market is valued at 2938.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6227.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Automotive Electric Actuators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Automotive Electric Actuators Breakdown Data by Type:

Throttle Actuator

Fuel Injection Actuator

Brake Actuator

Body

Others Automotive Electric Actuators Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Vehicle