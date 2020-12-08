Sodium Metabisulfite Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Sodium Metabisulfite Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Sodium Metabisulfite market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Sodium Metabisulfite market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Sodium Metabisulfite market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Esseco

INEOS calabrian

BASF

Jiading Malu Chemical

Metabisulphite Nusantara

Kailong Chemical Technolog

Tian Chuang Chemical

Huizhong Chemical Industry

Yinqiao Technology

Sodium Metabisulfite (SMBS) is a sodium salt, white/creamy in color, and dissolvable in water. The chemical formula for it is Na2S2O5, an inorganic compound made up of sodium, sulfur, and oxygen, and used in many industries such as food, textile, mining, water treatment, and paper. China is the main sodium metabisulfite manufacturing region. By the end of 2016, there are a lot of manufacturers in China and most of them are private with small capacity. The industry has high dispersion. The price of sodium metabisulfite is affected directly by Sodium Carbonate and Sulfur. The prices of Sodium Carbonate and Sulfur increase sharply in the last few weeks. In terms of volume, the global sodium metabisulfite production was 1975.7 K MT in 2016, and it is predicted to reach 3193.3 K MT in 2023. In 2016, the global Sodium Metabisulfite market is led by China, capturing about 37.54% of global Sodium Metabisulfite production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.82% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Sodium Metabisulfite are Solvay, INEOS Calabrian, Esseco, Kailong Chemical Technology, BASF, Metabisulphite Nusantara, Şişecam, Jiading Malu Chemical, Tian Chuang Chemical and Huizhong Chemical Industry. In application, Sodium Metabisulfite downstream is wide and recently Sodium Metabisulfite has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper Industry, Textile Industry, Mining Industry, Construction Industry, Food Industry and others. The global Sodium Metabisulfite market is valued at 734.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 969.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Sodium Metabisulfite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Sodium Metabisulfite market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Sodium Metabisulfite Breakdown Data by Type:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Photo Grade Sodium Metabisulfite Breakdown Data by Application:

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Mining Industry

Food Industry